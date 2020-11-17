LPL Financial LLC Buys 629,069 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $105,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

