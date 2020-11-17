LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $104,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

