LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $89,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,152 shares of company stock worth $2,233,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

