Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.02 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. Insiders sold 281,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,842,807 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

