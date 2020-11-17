Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

