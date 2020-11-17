Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,800 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edison International were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

