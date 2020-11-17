Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,300 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Teradyne stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

