Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 47.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at $143,374,293.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 645,116 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,744. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $103.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.