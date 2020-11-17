Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Moderna by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 16.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 31.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at $143,374,293.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 645,116 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,744. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $103.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

