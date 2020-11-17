Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $165,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNG. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,584,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $294.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,923 shares of company stock valued at $50,842,834. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.