Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,582,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

