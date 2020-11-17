Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 331.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,169,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000.

PROF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

