Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Infosys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,612,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 11,647,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,300 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

INFY stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.