Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Makes New $976,000 Investment in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

