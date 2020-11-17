Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atreca by 26,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Atreca by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $530,287 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

