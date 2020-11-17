Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 139,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $6,761,709.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 700,753 shares of company stock valued at $33,876,958 and have sold 36,100 shares valued at $2,837,682.

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

NYSE KOD opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $131.01.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

