Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 512,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

