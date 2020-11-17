Lateef Investment Management L.P. Acquires 4,107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,593.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,502.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

