Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. KCG lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $2,098,505 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.