Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 325,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

