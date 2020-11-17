Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 52,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

NYSE:F opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

