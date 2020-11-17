Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,174. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $755.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $781.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

