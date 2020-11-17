Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $999,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after buying an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 362,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

