Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after buying an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,270,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 390,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.