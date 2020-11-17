Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

