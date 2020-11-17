Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,494 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $158.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

