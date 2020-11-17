Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 30,741 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,802,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

