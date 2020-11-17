Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 19,075 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $57.29.

