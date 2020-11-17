Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 176,129 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 176,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 411,201 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,118,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,289,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 93,883 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

