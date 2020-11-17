Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 723,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 465.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,837,000 after buying an additional 218,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $331.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.