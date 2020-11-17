Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 99,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 321,131 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.