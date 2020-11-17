Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $328.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.22. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

