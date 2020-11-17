Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Oxford Lane Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

