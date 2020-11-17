Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after buying an additional 51,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.

