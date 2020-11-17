Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $246.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $247.25.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

