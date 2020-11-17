Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $930,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

