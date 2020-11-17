Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

