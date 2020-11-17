Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

DKNG opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

