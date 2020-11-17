Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $929,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

