Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $897,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $132.46 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

