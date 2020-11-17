Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

