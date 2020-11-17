Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $927,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.