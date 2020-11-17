Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after acquiring an additional 559,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after purchasing an additional 256,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,087,000 after purchasing an additional 151,380 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

