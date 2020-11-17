Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,083 shares of company stock valued at $21,553,106 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.