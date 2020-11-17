Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of STZ opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

