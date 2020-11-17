Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,677 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,850 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,484 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,557 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $514.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.