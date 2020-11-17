Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $8,731,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,153 shares of company stock worth $2,865,254. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

