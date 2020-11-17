Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,349 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,434. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.