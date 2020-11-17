Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 59,619 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,873,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $18,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

