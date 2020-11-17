Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 38,495 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,734,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

